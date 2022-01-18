McLennan County man charged with shooting at Falls County deputy

A McLennan County man who Falls County officials say shot at a deputy Monday night during a routine traffic stop remains in the Falls County Jail after his arrest Tuesday morning.

Eddie Bohannan was placed under $300,000 bond and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant after police said he fired multiple shots at a Falls County deputy about 11 p.m. Monday. Sheriff Joe Lopez said Bohannan fired at least three shots at the deputy after she pulled over a truck being driven by Tanessa Rueda, of Falls County, near Highway 7 and Highway 320.

Bohannan, who was in the passenger seat, pulled a gun and fired at least three shots at the deputy, who was standing on the passenger side of the truck, Lopez said.

"The passenger displayed a handgun and she leaned back just in time," Lopez said. "He fired numerous times and she was blessed she didn't get hit."

The deputy, who Lopez declined to identify, retreated to the rear of the truck to take cover, and Rueda drove away on Highway 7 toward Chilton, Lopez said. Several miles down the road, she pulled over and got out of the truck. She surrendered to the deputy by lying on the ground while Bohannan jumped in the driver's seat and took off, Lopez said.