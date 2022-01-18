McLennan County man charged with shooting at Falls County deputy

A McLennan County man who Falls County officials say shot at a deputy Monday night during a routine traffic stop remains in the Falls County Jail after his arrest Tuesday morning.
Eddie Bohannan was placed under $300,000 bond and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant after police said he fired multiple shots at a Falls County deputy about 11 p.m. Monday. Sheriff Joe Lopez said Bohannan fired at least three shots at the deputy after she pulled over a truck being driven by Tanessa Rueda, of Falls County, near Highway 7 and Highway 320.
Bohannan, who was in the passenger seat, pulled a gun and fired at least three shots at the deputy, who was standing on the passenger side of the truck, Lopez said.
"The passenger displayed a handgun and she leaned back just in time," Lopez said. "He fired numerous times and she was blessed she didn't get hit."
The deputy, who Lopez declined to identify, retreated to the rear of the truck to take cover, and Rueda drove away on Highway 7 toward Chilton, Lopez said. Several miles down the road, she pulled over and got out of the truck. She surrendered to the deputy by lying on the ground while Bohannan jumped in the driver's seat and took off, Lopez said.
Deputies talked to Bohannan's family members and searched for him in the area around Chilton, Lopez said. Deputies located the truck about seven hours later abandoned on County Road 4022 near Chilton, Lopez said. Falls County officials contacted McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, who sent the department's fugitive task force to assist in the search.
The officers were staking out the house of a suspected friend of Bohannan's about 9 a.m. Tuesday when they saw him emerge from a wooded area and get into a car, McNamara said. He changed clothes, went to another house and got on a bicycle. A fugitive task force member confronted him as he was starting to ride away on the bike, McNamara said.
Bohannan reached for a 9 mm pistol in his pocket, but the deputies subdued him before he could pull it out, McNamara said.
"They got him on the ground and he told them, 'If I had gotten the gun out, I was going to fire you up,'" McNamara said. "It takes a real lowlife scumbag like him to shoot at the police. He was definitely trying to kill her and we are so thankful that this good deputy was not hurt."
Lopez said Rueda was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle. He said Bohannan had no outstanding warrants for his arrest and it remains unclear why he fired at the deputy.
Lopez said the deputy is an experienced officer who handled herself in a professional manner.
"I told her that she has got to realize that the good Lord was with her last night," Lopez said.