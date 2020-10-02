McLennan County mental health court getting boost from state grant

One in three McLennan County jail inmates suffers mental health issues, which is why Judge David Hodges wants the court created to handle their cases to run more smoothly and efficiently than it has to date.

Hodges told county commissioners this week such offenders continue to fall through the cracks of the criminal justice system. Deemed not competent to stand trial or otherwise impaired, they receive treatment and a clean bill of health only to languish behind bars for months. Their extended stays cost taxpayers $200 a day or more, but most troubling is that prisoners "decompensate," their mental status deteriorating during their incarceration, Hodges said.

The mental health court over which Hodges presides was supposed to change that scenario when it started handling cases earlier this year.

That has not happened to the extent Hodges had expected.

"We started asking all the other courts to send us their mental health cases, and we found out quickly that wouldn't work," Hodges said. "We had to back off and plug some holes. We need specially trained attorneys to represent these people. They need to understand the Mental Health Code, know how to get someone committed and declared competent before they stand trial, and how to proceed once a determination is made."