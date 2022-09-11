McLennan County preps for new district court as it waits word on governor's appointment

McLennan County officials are creating new courtroom space and planning to redistribute the docket in preparation for a new district court set to open at the beginning of October.

But they are still waiting for word from Gov. Greg Abbott's office about who he will pick for the job.

The Texas Legislature last year authorized the creation of Waco's 474th District Court, as well as a new county court-at-law, which opened last year. The county already has five district judges.

County Administrator Dustin Chapman said in a Friday email that Gov. Abbott has not signaled to county officials whom he might appoint as district judge, or when the appointment might be announced.

The governor's press office did not respond to a Friday email requesting comment on the appointment.

District Clerk Jon Gimble said the wait isn't concerning.

"It's not uncommon for these appointments to come very close to the end of the announcement period," Gimble said by phone Monday.

Gimble said the governor makes hundreds of appointments each month, not just for courts but for the boards of river authorities, universities and other institutions.

On Sept. 6, Abbott appointed Scott K. Field to the 480th Judicial District Court in Williamson County. And on Aug. 31, he appointed Tiffany Strother to the 249th Judicial District Court in Johnson and Somervell Counties. Both of these appointments are effective Oct.1.

Abbott also recently made judicial appointments for unexpired terms on the 7th Court of Appeals and to judicial districts in Tarrant and Bell Counties.

District Attorney Barry Johnson said on Friday that he thinks the governor is well along in his selection process to make that appointment to the 474th District Court.

"Typically no one knows, even the applicants, until it drops out of the governor's office," Johnson said.

Governor's appointment process

When the governor makes an appointment in casees such as brand new court, or a judge who retires before the end of a term, lawyers and judges are allowed to apply to the Governor's Office of Appointments for court positions opening soon.

Judge Thomas West of the 19th District Court said Monday that he knew of at least four people who had applied for the 474th District Court.

West said that after the application deadline, a selection committee conducts interviews.

The committee forwards its recommendations to the state senator from the Senate district where the court will open, in this case, Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury. With the senator's consent the governor makes the appointment.

Gimble thinks the process is near its end.

"If Senator Birdwell approves the committee's recommendation, then the governor signs the appointment," Gimble said.

The plan for the court

The board of judges in the county met recently and decided that the 474th District Court would handle 10% of the juvenile and family court docket, Gimble said. He said that Judge Jim Meyer of the 170th District Court, Judge Gary Coley of the 74th District Court and Judge Vicki Menard of the 414th District would each have 30 percent of that docket.

Gimble also said that the judges had agreed Coley's court and the new court would each get one of Coley's experienced staff, and hire one new assistant court administrator.

"I'm confident we will have court by October," Gimble said.

Johnson said that even if the new court is delayed in opening by a few days or weeks it wouldn't affect his office.

The county plans to house the new court at the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center, 4 miles away from the DA's office and the courthouse in the 2600 block of Gholson Road, Chapman said.

Judge Gary Coley would move from the juvenile justice center to the fourth floor of the courthouse.

The county's specialty courts for mental health and veterans have already moved to the Courthouse Annex, two floors below the district clerk.

Renovations continued this past week in several courtrooms in the McLennan County Courthouse, including the 19th District Court and courtroom on the fourth floor where Judge Coley's courtroom could be housed. All of this would free up a courtroom, judge's chambers and administrative offices for 474th District Court.