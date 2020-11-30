McLennan County to ask Legislature for 2 new courts, citing area's growth

Commissioners and local judges have discussed the possibility of requesting the creation of new courts for a few years, Felton said.

“We were looking at the McLennan County judicial system, primarily to see if we could be more efficient, process defendants faster and have less jail days, which costs us a lot of money,” Felton said. “We got some reports back, but over the last several years the question was if you do get more courts, where are you going to put them?

“That got us into discussions of space. We looked at all our options, building off-site, trying to expand buildings we had, squeeze another court onto the fourth floor, but it became apparent we could not use the downtown jail as a jail because it could never pass inspection,” he said.

Felton said if the new courts are not approved, it will start the process for courts to be added in years to come. Or if the Legislature approves only one of the courts, the county can then decide how it wants to proceed, Felton said.

The old jail also might be used for additional space for the district attorney’s office, the district clerk’s office, for storage and other offices as future needs arise, he said.