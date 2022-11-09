McLennan County Veterans Court helps participants overcome adversity

Four veterans graduated Wednesday from the McLennan County Veterans Treatment Court program, and the program received a $750,000 grant to assist participants with long-term recovery goals, officials said.

Judge Gary Coley Jr., presiding over the Veterans Treatment Court and the 74th State District Court, conducted the graduation for Juan Garcia, Richard Kyser, Trenton Ortner and Richard Gries. Recognizing their accomplishments and commending them on starting a new chapter in their lives, Coley presented framed American flags, certificates and accessory bags to each graduate.

“Most graduates of the program have suffered from post-traumatic stress, brain trauma, anxiety, depression, chemical dependency, unemployment or homelessness, and our team is honored to help our veterans in their journey to recovery," Coley said in statement last week. "During this week where we set aside a day to honor the men and women who have served our nation, it is now our honor to graduate four veterans from the VTC program.”

Gries and his wife, Roxanne, shared part of the story that brought him to the Veterans Court and the adversity the team helped him overcome.

Serving in the U.S. Army during the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, between 1984 and 1990 and including some time in Germany, Gries said he never saw "official combat." But he said he and his unit "got into some small things."

Gries said he did well for decades after he left the service, having some problems with nerves, but he said he got help for that. He said his life became unmanageable in 2019 after his and his wife's oldest son, who was staying with them at the time, ended his own life.

"My oldest son and I were very close," Gries said.

Gries said he asked himself over and over why he didn't see signs, why he didn't help, why he didn't stop his son from ending his own life. He said he turned to alcohol and for the first time in his life, he "had a drinking problem."

Gries got into the criminal justice system, as all participants in the Veterans Court program have.

"I don't want to say what my charges were," Gries said. "But they weren't anything good."

He said all the participants go through the same program and read the same books, but Amy Lowrey, the county's specialty courts coordinator, picks out the tools that will best help each of them, Gries said.

"She customizes and tailors for each of us," he said.

Gries said Lowrey's customizations help him and his fellow participants and graduates succeed, along with the compassion and understanding of the team. He said the team listened to his whole story and helped him "sort it out."

"I was really struggling with the 'what ifs,' the 'I should haves,' and the 'I could haves,'" Gries said. "They taught me to manage all of that."

Roxanne Gries said the program is very effective and "a good support forum."

A total of 19 veterans remain actively admitted in the program, with nine more pending approval from their court of jurisdiction. Seven veterans have already graduated the program, according to the statement announcing the latest round of graduates.

By means of structured support, health care and other social service resources provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs, McLennan County and the veterans court expect to see a reduction in criminal behavior. Virginia-based nonprofit Justice for Vets reports veterans treatment courts in Central Texas have high success rates and recidivism rates in the single digits, the statement says.

McLennan County's program is a collaboration between the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, McLennan County Community Supervision & Corrections Department, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Baylor Law Veterans Clinic and Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop.

When veterans are arrested in McLennan County, they can be referred to the veterans court program by their defense attorney, arresting officer or self-refer. Most veterans in the program are arrested for misdemeanors, which are mainly DWIs, but the program also takes some with nonviolent felony charges.

Eligibility requirements include proving veteran status and being eligible for Veterans Affairs care, being approved by the district attorney's office, having charges in McLennan County and, generally, working or residing in the county, too. Participants should not have holds or warrants from other jurisdictions or other pending criminal cases.

Every veteran participating in the program must report to court for progress hearings with Coley and the team twice a month the first two-thirds of the program, then once a month until graduation, the statement says.

The program is supported in part by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. McLennan County has been awarded a 48-month $750,000 grant from the department's Office of Justice Programs to enhance the Veterans’ Treatment Court program and the services it provides.

“The grant allows us to leverage our existing program’s success and increase the ability to assist our veterans to reach their long-term recovery goals using a trauma-informed recovery-oriented approach," Coley said.

Coley said he feels excited to be part of the continuing evolution and growth of the program that makes the community safer.

Gries said the veterans court program is process that does take time. He said the team helped him learn how to live with the troubling experiences he lived through during his time in the Army.

"If you put in the effort, it works," Gries said. "They do a great job."