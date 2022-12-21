McLennan County vineyard owner found guilty in Jan. 6 case

A federal judge on Wednesday found Central Texas businessman Christopher Grider guilty on seven counts regarding his actions at the U.S. Capitol breach Jan. 6, 2021, after a trial in Washington D.C. that started Dec. 12.

Grider trial verdict (PDF download) U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued this 28-page ruling explaining her guilty verdict in the Christopher Grider case.

Grider had previously pleaded guilty to two of the nine counts against him.

"Grider was a leader, not a follower, during the insurrection of January 6, 2021," U.S. District Judge Colleen Koller-Kotelly wrote in an order issuing her verdict. "At each key interval, Grider beckoned fellow rioters onward, all in an effort to disrupt the constitutionally-consecrated certification of the Presidential Election of 2020. Even more reprehensibly, he wielded a police officer’s helmet against officers themselves, turning shield into sword. For his efforts to further the insurrection, the Court finds Christopher Ray Grider GUILTY on Counts 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8,"

The court scheduled a May 23 sentencing hearing for Grider, a Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy.

Grider is disappointed in the judge's decision, but he respects it, his attorney, Brent Mayr, of Houston, told the Tribune-Herald by phone from Washington on Wednesday.

"Chris accepts (the guilty verdict)," Mayr said after reading the judge's order and conferring with his client. "He is at peace knowing he held back nothing from the judge."

Mayr said Grider is at peace having accepted responsibility for his conduct, and at peace knowing he turned over every piece of evidence and tired to tell the judge "as much as he could" about what he did that day.

"The only basis for the defense was what his mental state was at the time," Mayr said. "He did not come here (to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021) with the intent to do harm. He did not leave here proud of what took place."

Grider pleaded guilty before the trial to counts four and nine, misdemeanors of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to a Wednesday statement from the U. S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

The judge found him guilty of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, the statement says.