 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

McLennan County vineyard owner found guilty in Jan. 6 case

  • 0
Grider affidavit

A screenshot from a video included in a federal criminal complaint against Chris Grider, shows Grider (red hat, yellow flag around neck) hand a helmet to a man who used the helmet to break a window in a door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby in the Capitol, according to the complaint. Moments later, a woman was shot and killed by police while trying to climb through the door, the complaint states.

A federal judge on Wednesday found Central Texas businessman Christopher Grider guilty on seven counts regarding his actions at the U.S. Capitol breach Jan. 6, 2021, after a trial in Washington D.C. that started Dec. 12.

Grider had previously pleaded guilty to two of the nine counts against him.

"Grider was a leader, not a follower, during the insurrection of January 6, 2021," U.S. District Judge Colleen Koller-Kotelly wrote in an order issuing her verdict. "At each key interval, Grider beckoned fellow rioters onward, all in an effort to disrupt the constitutionally-consecrated certification of the Presidential Election of 2020. Even more reprehensibly, he wielded a police officer’s helmet against officers themselves, turning shield into sword. For his efforts to further the insurrection, the Court finds Christopher Ray Grider GUILTY on Counts 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8,"

People are also reading…

The court scheduled a May 23 sentencing hearing for Grider, a Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy.

Grider is disappointed in the judge's decision, but he respects it, his attorney, Brent Mayr, of Houston, told the Tribune-Herald by phone from Washington on Wednesday.

Chris Grider

Grider

"Chris accepts (the guilty verdict)," Mayr said after reading the judge's order and conferring with his client. "He is at peace knowing he held back nothing from the judge."

Mayr said Grider is at peace having accepted responsibility for his conduct, and at peace knowing he turned over every piece of evidence and tired to tell the judge "as much as he could" about what he did that day.

"The only basis for the defense was what his mental state was at the time," Mayr said. "He did not come here (to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021) with the intent to do harm. He did not leave here proud of what took place."

Grider pleaded guilty before the trial to counts four and nine, misdemeanors of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to a Wednesday statement from the U. S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

The judge found him guilty of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, the statement says.

WARNING: Some coarse language and violence can be seen in this video. // Central Texas businessman Chris Grider, who officials say tried to push and kick open the barricaded doors to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been named in a three-count federal complaint.

The full video, which shows graphic images of a fatal shooting, can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfiS8MsfSF4
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert