McLennan County vineyard owner Grider on trial in Jan. 6 case

McLennan County business owner Christopher Grider has not made a plea agreement on charges stemming from his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, notwithstanding a guilty plea on two misdemeanor counts that opened his federal trial Monday.

Grider, 40, a Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, stands trial this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on three felony counts and four remaining misdemeanor counts.

“No plea agreement,” Grider’s attorney, Brent Mayr, of Houston, wrote in a email during the lunch recess Tuesday. “(Only) pleaded guilty to counts four and nine and litigating the remaining counts.”

Count 4 of Grider’s indictment charges him with a misdemeanor of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Count 9 accuses him of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, also a misdemeanor.

Each count would be punishable by six to 12 months in prison.

In a trial expected to conclude Wednesday, Grider faces a maximum of 39½ years in federal prison if convicted on all counts in his indictment.

Grider was arrested Jan. 21, 2021, after participating in the breach of the Capitol and has been free on bond since Feb. 22, 2021, with a court-ordered ankle monitor.

In August and September, federal prosecutors offered Grider plea deals, which he rejected each time.

In stipulations filed Thursday, the prosecution and defense agreed to certain facts of the case.

The two sides agreed Grider was present at the Capitol breach. They agreed the certification of the Electoral College results from the 2020 presidential election was delayed a few hours because of what Grider and others did.

They also agreed to allow into the record certain testimony Capitol security officials gave in June during the trial of Jesus Rivera, who was convicted of four misdemeanor counts related to the Capitol breach. The testimony establishes that physical signs and barriers, as well as the posting of Vice President Mike Pence’s schedule for the day, indicated the House of Representatives’ meeting chambers were not open to the public.

The prosecution’s trail brief filed on Dec. 5 says Grider passed a Kevlar helmet to another rioter who proceeded to bash out the glass in a door in the House of Representatives area of the Capitol. The prosecution says that after the glass was knocked out of the door, Ashli Babbitt climbed through and a police officer shot her. Babbitt died.

“The problem here for the government is that the only real applicable laws that Chris, and many others, possibly violated that day for their unlawful entry into the Capitol is punishable by only six months imprisonment,” the Tribune-Herald previously reported Mayr saying. “Under Texas state law, it’s criminal trespass, it’s a Class B misdemeanor, and likewise only punishable by a maximum of six months in jail.

“The government obviously wants a bigger pound of flesh so they’re trying to stretch it and claim that Chris obstructed justice when there was no justice being administered on January 6.

“The law he’s accused of breaking in that count is titled, ‘Tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.’ As we all know, there were no witnesses, alleged victims or informants testifying before Congress on January 6. What will be truly unfortunate is if the government spends enormous time and resources trying Chris’ and hundreds of other defendants’ cases only to have them overturned later on appeal,” Mayr said previously.

Grider gave a TV interview with KWTX-TV after the Capitol breach.

“If you watch Chris’ interview with Rissa Shaw from that night of January 6, you can listen to Chris’ words,” Mayr previously said of the interview. “You can see that he is not proud, he is not happy, he is not rejoicing at what has taken place. He is devastated by what he has seen.”

The nine counts against Grider are:

Count 1: Civil Disorder, a felony

Count 2: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, a felony

Count 3: Destruction of Government Property, a felony

Count 4: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, a misdemeanor

Count 5: Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, a misdemeanor

Count 6: Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, a misdemeanor

Count 7: Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, a misdemeanor

Count 8: Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, a misdemeanor

Count 9: Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, a misdemeanor.