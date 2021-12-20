McLennan County's first assistant DA leaving office for border prosecution unit

"From deterring illegal immigration, to preventing the smuggling of drugs and weapons, to curtailing human trafficking, the deployment of resources and personnel needed to arrest and jail criminals along the border is imperative to our comprehensive border security strategy under Operation Lone Star," Abbott said in the release. "This additional funding will strengthen our response to the border crisis and ensure our law enforcement and local partners have the resources they need to keep our communities safe in the federal government's absence."

Largely due to the pandemic-era freeze on court trials, Barnes has only tried two cases in McLennan County, a capital murder case and a drug case.

Barnes said he feels "called" to help with the border prosecution.

"I have been going to meetings most of the summer as part of our Border Prosecution Unit with the TAG and they have been telling us about this crisis at the border, and this kind of called to me," Barnes said. "I know it sounds kind of corny but it really does call to me as a crisis this state has right now with the situation on the border. It really did call out to me, and Barry has been very gracious about understanding that this is a new challenge for me and I am excited about it."