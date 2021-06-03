McLennan Sheriff's Office: Man in online sting confessed to sex with girls

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office aided in the arrest Wednesday of a Cedar Park man who allegedly boasted to an undercover detective of sexually abusing young girls.
Cedar Park police arrested Henry Larry Spradling III, 43, on charges of online solicitation of a minor after chatting with a McLennan County detective who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.
According to an arrest affidavit, the sheriff's office's human trafficking unit was made aware of Spradling on May 25 from the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Austin regarding a child exploitation and solicitation case originating in Fresno, California.
Spradling had been communicating via Snapchat, using username “rayr7502,” with a 12-year-old female, according to the affidavit. In the messages, Spradling talked to the child about watching pornography and requested pictures of the child, according to the report.
Spradling began communicating with the McLennan County detective Tuesday, believing he was speaking with a 13-year-old female, authorities said. Spradling sent a message saying “you look sexy. I know you’re 13 just saying still.”
In the messages, Spradling said he had a previous girlfriend who was 12 and talked about having sex with her, according to the affidavit. He also mentioned having sex with an 11-year-old girl, the affidavit states.
“Something about a young girl just does it for me I don’t know,” he said in one message, according to the affidavit.
Spradling sent the detective additional photos and videos of children he claimed to have abused, the affidavit states.
HSI-Fresno issued a search warrant on Spradling’s Snapchat account, and a McLennan County detective confirmed he was the man who sent the messages and photos, according to the report.
HSI has identified at least 10 juveniles Spradling had been communicating with, and McLennan County sheriff’s officials said in a news release that they believe he had been in communication with others.
“We knew that he was bragging about these young girls that he was having sex with, so we didn’t want to let one more day go by that this predator was out there molesting these young kids,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “So rather than take time to get him into Waco, we arrested him where he was.”
Spradling was arrested on Wednesday at his residence in Cedar Park by the Cedar Park Police Department aided by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department.
“We wanted to get him off the street as fast as we possibly could,” McNamara said.
Spradling was booked into Williamson County Jail on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, a second degree felony. He was released on Wednesday after posting a $100,000 bond.