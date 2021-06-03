McLennan Sheriff's Office: Man in online sting confessed to sex with girls

“Something about a young girl just does it for me I don’t know,” he said in one message, according to the affidavit.

Spradling sent the detective additional photos and videos of children he claimed to have abused, the affidavit states.

HSI-Fresno issued a search warrant on Spradling’s Snapchat account, and a McLennan County detective confirmed he was the man who sent the messages and photos, according to the report.

HSI has identified at least 10 juveniles Spradling had been communicating with, and McLennan County sheriff’s officials said in a news release that they believe he had been in communication with others.

“We knew that he was bragging about these young girls that he was having sex with, so we didn’t want to let one more day go by that this predator was out there molesting these young kids,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. “So rather than take time to get him into Waco, we arrested him where he was.”

Spradling was arrested on Wednesday at his residence in Cedar Park by the Cedar Park Police Department aided by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department.

“We wanted to get him off the street as fast as we possibly could,” McNamara said.