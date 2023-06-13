McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara appointed longtime Wacoan and sheriff's office veteran Cody Blossman on Tuesday as his new chief deputy.

"I know what a good investigator Cody is, that he's very qualified and a hard worker," McNamara said. "He's had worlds of training and he passes that training on to the troops."

Blossman, 39, said he feels honored to fill the role as chief deputy for the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. He said he appreciates that the sheriff has entrusted him with the privilege.

He is taking on a role vacated May 19 upon the death of 34-year Waco-area law enforcement veteran Steve January, from pancreatic cancer. The chief deputy is the highest non-elected position in the sheriff's office.

Blossman said he will approach the role with unwavering professionalism for the good of the county’s residents and of the sheriff’s office.

“I look forward to carrying out the sheriff’s vision through this position,” Blossman said. “I will continue the teamwork the sheriff’s office is known for.”

Blossman grew up in Waco, graduated from Midway High School in 2002 and earned bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Texas State University in 2005. As a lieutenant, he was the first commander McNamara appointed in 2015 for his newly created Fugitive Apprehension and Special Tasks unit.

In a statement Tuesday, McNamara said Blossman has a track record of success fostering an environment of teamwork and collaboration not only in the sheriff’s office but also with other law enforcement agencies in McLennan County.

Blossman worked for McNamara’s private investigation firm, including some international undercover work, between his graduation from Texas State and 2012 when he attended a police academy in Tyler to earn his basic peace officer’s license.

McNamara brought Blossman into the sheriff’s office with him when was sworn in Jan. 1, 2013, after his first election.

In the sheriff’s office, Blossman’s first role as a peace officer was in the patrol division. He has since supervised the criminal investigation division and the mental health unit, and McNamara credits Blossman with pioneering the criminal intelligence unit.

Blossman commanded the SWAT unit and served as captain over specialized units including organized crime, FAST and the criminal intelligence unit, the statement says. In December 2021, he received his master peace officer’s certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He also holds intermediate and advanced certifications.

Through the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Blossman completed a fugitive investigators course, and he completed the U.S. Marshals Service high risk fugitive apprehension training. With the National Tactical Officers Association he received team leader and commander training.

Blossman emphasized training as he rose through the ranks of the sheriff’s office. He developed a pistol training program used in many law enforcement agencies around Texas and created a career development program for future leaders in the sheriff’s office, the statement says. Also, he developed a tactical training program for the SWAT unit, enhancing its capabilities and exceeding industry standards, and training delivered to every member of the sheriff’s office through a program of officer survival training.