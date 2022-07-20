MCSO: New arrests, human trafficking charge in case of missing McGregor teens

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Bellmead men in the case of the McGregor teens who were the cause of a July 4 Amber Alert, and a Georgetown man has been re-arrested on human trafficking charges in the case.

Ricardo Chavez-Arriaga, 24, and Justin Anthony Phillips, 33, both of Bellmead, were arrested Monday and charged with harboring a runaway child, a Class A misdemeanor. Chavez-Arriaga was given a bond of $5,000, and Phillips was given a $2,000 bond. Both have since bonded out, McLennan County Jail records show.

McLennan County deputies and Georgetown police on Tuesday arrested the Georgetown suspect, James Robert Vanhouten, 30, on first-degree felony human trafficking charges after a brief standoff, a sheriff's office news release states. Vanhouten was previously arrested July 5 on two counts of harboring a runaway child after the girls were found at his home. He was free on a $10,000 bond at the time of his arrest Tuesday, Williamson County Jail records show, and sheriff's officials said he will be transferred to McLennan County Jail in coming days.

The two 14-year-old teens were initially reported as missing to McGregor police on June 28. The release says the girls were reported as runaways.

The sheriff’s office would become involved on July 4 after McGregor police and family members of the girls asked them for help. A statewide Amber Alert was issued that same day after one of the girls sent out a message on Snapchat asking for help, showing evidence the girls were in danger.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said his deputies immediately got on the case and didn’t let up, following leads around Central Texas before eventually finding the two girls in a residence in Georgetown in the early morning hours of July 5.

The two girls were reunited with their families a few hours after being found, the release says.

McNamara said investigators believe the girls initially ran away from home and came into contact with “the wrong people” who offered to shelter them before taking advantage of them and mistreating them.

McNamara said investigators now believe this was attempted human trafficking.

McNamara said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and charges are likely.

“We are going to make these scumbags accountable for what they did to these young girls,” McNamara said in the release. “There will be more charges and more arrests to come. We are not going to let up.”