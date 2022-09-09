Mexia authorities withhold name of arrested man in deadly shooting

A shooting at a Mexia hotel early Thursday left one man dead and another man under arrest, but authorities declined to name either one.

A shots fired call led Mexia Police to the scene of a killing at a hotel in the 1300 block of East Milam Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, Mexia City Manager Eric Garretty said Thursday.

“Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male gunshot victim and immediately secured the area as a crime scene,” Garretty said in a statement Thursday.

Police arrested a man on a charge stemming from the killing and charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Garretty said in a Friday statement.

"The man who had been arrested in connection to this killing was released on bail at 11:00 a.m. Friday morning," Mexia City Manager Eric Garretty told the Tribune-Herald by phone Friday. "Law enforcement and the district attorney still say we can't release the name of the deceased or the man who was just released on bail."

The Texas Public Information Act, Section 552.108(c) requires law enforcement and prosecutors to release basic information about an arrested person, an arrest and a crime, including the name of the person arrested.

Law enforcement officials of several cooperating agencies have identified multiple individuals that have direct knowledge of the incident and these agencies are actively seeking them for questioning, the Thursday statement said.

Police identified the deceased man discovered at the scene and Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home transported his remains to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy, according to Garretty's Friday statement.

More information will be released in the ongoing investigation as developments require, Garretty said.