Police arrested a Mexia High School teacher Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault, officials announced Wednesday.
Mexia police arrested Roselynn Castillo, 33, of Mexia, on charges of improper relationship between educator and student, and sexual assault of a child, both second-degree felonies, according to a joint statement by police and Mexia Independent School District.
District officials found out about allegations against Castillo last month and immediately contacted police and put Castillo on paid leave, according to the statement. Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.