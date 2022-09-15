Mexia releases name of victim a week after killing; One arrested also identified

A week and a day after a killing at a Mexia motel, the city released the name of the deceased and the name of one person arrested in connection with the killing, along with a heavily redacted police report.

Todd Brandon Turner, 47, was killed at the hotel, a city of Mexia statement Thursday says. Jaqualynn My’Kheil McDonald, 19, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with felon in possession of firearm, a third-degree felony, the statement says.

Limestone County Jail released McDonald on bail late last week, Mexia City Manager Eric Garretty said at the time, without mentioning the name.

Turner died early Sept. 8 of at least one gunshot wound at a hotel in the 1300 block of East Milam Street in Mexia, Garretty said at the time. His remains were sent for autopsy.

The police report released Thursday contains the location of the reported incident, the type of incident, the names of the responding officers, the time of the call, the time of the dispatch, time arrived to the scene and little else. This combined with Garretty’s statements on Facebook and by phone at the time makes up the basic information required by state law to be released.

Officials withheld much of the information until Thursday.

Last week and again Monday, Garretty said he would have provided the names, but the Limestone County district attorney said not to.

Limestone County District Attorney Roy DeFriend did not take the Tribune-Herald’s phone calls Sept. 9 or Monday.

The Texas Public Information Act requires law enforcement to release basic information about an arrested person, an arrest and an alleged crime, including the name of the person arrested.

DeFriend has not said why the names were not released.