Midway High cleared quickly after hoax shooter report

When a false report of a shooting at Midway High School came in Tuesday afternoon, a school resource officer recognized almost immediately the situation at the school did not match the report, and police responding from several agencies cleared the school within 30 minutes of the initial call, officials said.

The report was a "hoax," according to a statement from Midway Independent School District. Hewitt police are investigating and will coordinate with other agencies investigating similar hoax incidents, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.

"We heard the radio call from Waco-McLennan County dispatch at 12:59 p.m., saying there was an active shooter at Midway High on the biology hall," he said.

Devlin said after he heard the radio call from Waco dispatch, he immediately radioed to his two officers on the scene.

"One of my SROs was right at the location where the dispatcher said the shooting was happening and he looked and told us no shooter was there," Devlin said.

The specific room number where the caller said the shooter was attacking is not even located on that hallway, Devlin said.

Peace officers came from Hewitt, Woodway, Waco, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and other agencies to respond to the active attack call from dispatch, Devlin said.

The district sent a statement by about 1:30 p.m. saying the report was a hoax and that officers had cleared the school. While officers were clearing the school, officials placed the campus in a hold status, according to a statement from the district, meaning students were kept in classrooms while instruction continued.

"Everyone was safe and where they should be," Devlin said. "We found no evidence of a shooter."

The Hewitt chief said no peace officer found a shooter, or evidence of any other threat.

"This incident mirrors the one at Waco High, earlier this year, in that a phone caller gave police dispatch a report of a shooter attacking, with a specific location and room number within the school," Devlin said.

In addition to the false report at Midway on Wednesday and at Waco High School on Sept. 13, other hoax incidents have been reported in recent months at schools in Houston, Dallas and Austin.

Devlin said his investigators would coordinate with other agencies investigating similar hoax incidents.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also issued a statement Wednesday saying law enforcement had responded to "hoax calls regarding gunmen on school campuses" across multiple coastal counties in that state earlier in the day.

Midway sent an email to parents Wednesday saying the district had returned to school as normal.

If students are unsettled in any way about the incident, the district will have counseling support available on campus, Midway school officials said.