Midway ISD senior, alum among 4 dead in Bosque County wreck

Four people died in a wreck Saturday night on a rural road near Laguna Park, including a Midway High School senior and a 2021 graduate, Midway Independent School District officials said.

Mackenzie Bewley, who was set to graduate this Friday, was among those killed, along with Midway alumnus Evan Lovejoy, Superintendent George Kazanas said in a message to parents Sunday. The identities of the other two victims have not yet been made public pending family notification.

"Each of these young adults will be missed greatly," Kazanas stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends in this very difficult time."

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash, and Sgt. Ryan Howard said Sunday that the four were in a Land Rover heading south near Farm-to-Market Roads 56 and 2114.

"(They) attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while it was raining," Howard said. "The Land Rover lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree. "

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office were not immediately available for comment Sunday afternoon.

This story will be updated.