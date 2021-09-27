Midway, McGregor dropped from state mask lawsuit as judge mulls TRO for Waco, La Vega ISDs

A district judge in McLennan County on Monday dismissed Midway and McGregor independent school districts from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit over school masking policies but did not immediately rule on the state's request to block mask mandates at Waco ISD and La Vega ISD.

Wearing a mask while sitting on the bench in an empty courtroom, 414th State District Judge Vicki Menard heard arguments from the Office of the Attorney General for a temporary restraining order against Waco and La Vega until hearings can be held on the merits of granting an injunction against them.

An assistant attorney general said told the judge that the districts showed blatant disregard for Gov. Greg Abbott's order banning school mask mandates.

The attorney general's office agreed to drop Midway and McGregor ISDs from the lawsuit.

Midway officials argued that while they strongly encouraged students and staff members to wear masks, there was no true mandate in place. McGregor schools did require mask-wearing but at Paxton’s request did not enforce the mandate, Superintendent James Lenamon has said.