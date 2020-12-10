Missing $40 leads to brief lockdown at Lowe's in Waco

A man bent on shadowing a presumed crook caused a 45-minute evacuation and lockdown of Lowe's Home Improvement in Waco on Thursday. Police swarmed the establishment shortly after 5 p.m. in search of a man who may have absconded with $40 from the nearby Walmart.

Police did not locate the alleged thief, but officers likely did caution an amateur sleuth against following strangers in the future.

No injuries were reported, and no charges were filed, Officer Garen Bynum said. He said the sizable "police presence" did capture much attention, cropping up at a busy time and around the busy intersection at Franklin Avenue and New Road.

A manager on duty later at Lowe's said the evacuation of employees and customers lasted about 45 minutes, but that everything was back to normal. She said no one was harmed, but she could not comment further.

Bynum said a couple used the self-checkout at Walmart and left the store before realizing they had left behind a $40 cash return. The man and woman surmised that a trailing customer scooped up the money and moved on, leaving them holding the bag, so to speak. He started to tail the person he believed to be the offending party, while she dialed 911, Bynum said.