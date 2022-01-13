Missing Waco man found dead in Limestone County

A 55-year-old man reported missing Monday in Waco was found dead Thursday in Limestone County, Waco Police reported.

When he was reported missing, Willie Rhodes had last been seen Sunday morning leaving work at a CEFCO gas station near 18th Street and Interstate 35, and his vehicle had been found in Coolidge by Tuesday, police said in a Facebook post at the time. They said then that Rhodes "may be in immediate danger."

Waco Police did not report Thursday if they know how Rhodes died and did not provide specifics of when or where he was found, but said in a press release they are conducting an investigation with the Texas Rangers and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.