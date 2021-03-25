Mission Waco: Theft of food trailer caught on video

Mission Waco officials are asking for help finding the Urban Edibles food trailer they said was stolen early Sunday from a parking lot at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue.

Surveillance video shows someone breaking the lock on the trailer hitch at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and attaching the trailer to a two-tone, late-model Ram truck, Mission Waco associate executive director Carlton Willis said. Mission Waco posted images of the truck on its Facebook page.

The trailer had been mostly sitting idle in the parking lot across from Jubilee Food Market during the last year of the pandemic. Willis said he did not know the trailer was missing until Tuesday, when a Jubilee worker called him and asked if it was in use off-site. He found that the hitch lock had been broken, as well as cables connected to a table and chairs.

"It's been sitting out there for years and no one touched it," Willis said. "We did have an incident recently where someone stole a cable from it, and three or four weeks ago, we noticed someone broke into it."

Mission Waco bought the former snow cone trailer in 2015 from the city of Corpus Christi for $3,500 and used volunteer labor to renovate and upgrade it at a cost of $18,000. It has been used to sell everything from burgers to curry as part of a job training program. In the last couple of years, Mission Waco has used it mostly for catering events, Willis said.