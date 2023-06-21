A state district judge in Waco declared a mistrial Wednesday in a murder case, based on "significant" evidence prosecutors received after the trial began Tuesday.

Courtney O'Neil Washington's defense attorneys, Sandy Gately and Nora Farah, asked Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court as proceedings opened Wednesday to grant a mistrial, and he did. McLennan County prosecutors received gunshot residue evidence back from law enforcement, who in turn received the evidence and reports from a lab, all after the trial started Tuesday with jury selection and opening statements.

Washington's case has been pending for almost three years. Washington, 29, of Waco, remains charged with murder in the shooting death of Larry Bryant Jr., 50, on July 13, 2020, at Bryant’s garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

"The state received significant evidence yesterday," Farah said by phone Wednesday.

Presenting the evidence to a jury without the defense having the opportunity to investigate it "would be very prejudicial to my client and he would not be able to receive a fair trial," Farah said.

She said the defense wants time to investigate the new evidence, before a new trial date with a new jury.

District Attorney Josh Tetens confirmed Wednesday that the evidence came in late on the first day of the trial.

"Late yesterday, some discovery issues came to light, which led to a mistrial today in Mr. Washington's case," Tetens said.

The evidence reports have been provided to the defense in the process referred to as "discovery," Tetens said. Washington's case has tentatively been scheduled to start fresh July 17, Tetens said.