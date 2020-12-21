Moody man killed in one-vehicle rollover crash

A 72-year-old Moody man died in a weekend rollover crash after being ejected from a sedan, a Texas Department Public of Safety spokesman said.

Luis D. Medina was pronounced dead Saturday evening at the scene of the one-vehicle crash on FM 2671, seven miles west of Moody, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

DPS troopers responded to a report of the crash at 5:50 p.m. Saturday. Troopers found that a 30-year-old McGregor man was driving a 2014 Cadillac Sedan south and attempted to pass another vehicle.

He ran off the road and struck a culvert, causing the car to roll multiple times. Medina, the front-seat passenger, was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the car, DPS officials said.

The driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital’s emergency room for “incapacitating injuries," DPS officials reported.

