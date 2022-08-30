More arrests likely in case of Waco woman presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County sheriff says

Coryell County authorities anticipate more arrests in the case of Waco woman missing and presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said.

Deputies arrested two Gatesville residents Aug. 23 and on charges related to the presumed death of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco, according to a statement from Williams on Thursday.

Another Gatesville woman jailed on a murder charge in the case since May based on witness statements and forensic evidence now faces charges of capital murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence, according to affidavits.

Romero went missing April 8 and has not been found, officials reported.

Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, of Gatesville, was arrested Aug. 23 on charges of murder and tampering with evidence and remained in Coryell County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at more than $1 million.

Cody Gene Ayers, 42, of Gatesville, was arrested Aug. 23 on a charge of tampering with evidence and was released a day later after posting $20,000 bond.

Betsy Robinson's daughter, Jessica Colleen Robinson, 34, of Gatesville, was first charged with murder May 20, the statement says.

Jessica Robinson had already been arrested May 19 on suspicion of stealing 10 sheets of plywood March 31 from a construction site near Gatesville, records show. An affidavit states Romero helped in the theft.

The arrests follow months of investigation by multiple agencies into the disappearance of Romero, according to Williams' statement.

Gatesville Police entered Romero’s name into a missing persons’ database on April 8 after her family lost contact with her, an affidavit says. Initially reported missing to Waco Police, Romero was a Waco resident who was known by her family to frequent Gatesville, the statement says.

Romero’s family members later received information that she might be at an address in the 800 block of Moccasin Bend Road, near Gatesville, an affidavit says.

Coryell County deputies conducted a welfare check at that residence following a request from the Waco Police Department, which was investigating Romero’s disappearance as a missing person, the statement says. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office also began an investigation into Romero’s disappearance.

On May 10, investigators received a tip indicating Romero had been killed at the residence on Moccasin Bend Road and that her body had been disposed of nearby, an affidavit states.

"A subsequent search of the area by the Coryell County Sheriff's Office and other agencies using specially trained dogs has been unable to locate a body," the affidavit says.

On May 19, at least two witnesses told investigators Jessica Robinson had killed Romero at the Moccasin Bend address, according to the affidavit.

Also on May 19, Coryell County deputies and Texas Rangers searched a pickup they believe may have been used to dispose of Romero's remains and found hair and human blood, according to the affidavit.

More arrests are expected as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s statement says.