A former corrections officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart was released from jail on bond Saturday after she surrendered on charges of bringing a cellphone to a juvenile inmate, records show.

Amy Prescott, 42, of Bellmead, a recently separated juvenile corrections officer, was released from McLennan County Jail on $2,000 bond on the charge of prohibited substances and items in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, according to jail records.

The lead investigator wrote in Prescott’s arrest affidavit that Prescott admitted on March 28 that she previously bought the phone and gave it to inmate Jami’rean Ransom, 18.

Inspectors with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General allege that Prescott slid a cellphone under a cell door to Ransom on March 12 at the Mart facility, case documents say. Prescott smuggled the cellphone in her belongings through security into the Mart facility while employed there, according to a Friday press release.

During a routine search on March 15, a dorm supervisor found the cellphone, tagged it as evidence and reported the offense, the affidavit says. Investigators discovered video of Prescott purchasing the cellphone at a Bellmead business March 11, the affidavit says.

If convicted, Prescott could face two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The TJJD Office of Inspector General investigates criminal allegations with the department, and the Special Prosecution Unit will prosecute Prescott.