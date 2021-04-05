Mother of injured boy files suit over Doris Miller Memorial accident

The memorial also features a glimmering metal wall built to represent the hull of a ship.

"Unbeknownst to Ms. Marquez, her son approached the shiny metal structure with the slanted diamond-shaped metal opening," the suit states. "It looked easy to climb — the metal openings like rungs on a ladder — and (the boy) decided to climb it just a little.

"Again, there was no signage, posting, warnings, chains, fence and/or roping limiting or prohibiting access to the curious 12-year-old/sixth-grader. It happened very quickly," according to the lawsuit.

The boy, whose full name is not listed in the lawsuit, visited Bledsoe-Miller Park with him mother in April 2019, and the boy started to climb the "diamond-shaped metal openings." For support, he grabbed a thin piece of metal that runs diagonally along the right side of one of the metal openings, the suit claims.

He was about 4 feet up when his foot slipped and he started to fall.