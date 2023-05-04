Laura Jane Villalon, mother of a toddler who was found dead in a trash bin during June 2020, dodged a capital murder charge by pleading guilty Thursday to injury to a child causing death, and received a 50-year prison sentence.

Villalon, 38, of Waco, had also been indicted on a capital murder charge, but prosecutors proceeded with the lesser charge of child injury charge, a first-degree felony, because the evidence supported it, according to a Thursday statement from McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert.

Waco police believe 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales died May 28, 2020, while in Villalon's care, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. Police said she falsely reported that he went missing at Cameron Park, leading to a statewide Amber Alert and an overnight search.

Frankie's cause of death report indicated at the time that the toddler died from homicidal violence including blunt force injuries.

"Villalon could not be convicted of Capital Murder unless the evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she had the specific intent to kill Frankie," Calvert said in a statement. "Evidence that Villalon intended to beat, injure, or harm Frankie, even seriously, was legally insufficient to support the Capital Murder charge."

Villalon pleaded guilty in this case because of the Texas law of parties, which holds people legally responsible if they fail to make a reasonable effort to prevent a crime, according to a statement her attorney Russ Hunt Sr. released Thursday.

"I did not physically injure, Frankie, Lorenzo (Gonzales) did," Villalon said.

The DA’s office indicted Lorenzo Gonzales, 31, of Waco, on injury to a child by omission as well as abandoning a child, not charges that he actually hurt Frankie, court records show. Lorenzo Gonzales pleaded guilty to these charges in March, receiving concurrent 10-year sentences.

Lorenzo Gonzales also had custody of Frankie at the time of the child's death, and a CPS plan was place for Lorenzo to protect Frankie and two of Villalon's other children from her, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Villalon will be eligible for parole after she serves half her sentence, 25 years.