Mother tries to cope with violent deaths of her two children

"Everything about her. Everything about him, and my grandbaby, too," she said. "I am just taking it day by day, knowing I have to be strong, not just for me but for my other kids. I would just say parents, tell your kids you love them every day. Hug them every day. Love them unconditionally, because you just never know."

Martinez, who has four daughters ages 30, 13, 11 and 4 months, said her son lived with her family, including his grandmother, near the Texas State Technical College campus. He attended Connally schools and worked at Thermo Dynamic Insulation in Elm Mott. Police have made no arrest in his death, and if they have leads or suspects, they did not share that with Martinez on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They don't have nothing," she said. "They don't know anything yet. No arrests have been made. All I know is he left our house around 10 p.m. and his grandmother asked him, 'Where are you going?' He said, 'I'll be back.' So then, that's when they come to my house about 1:30 to tell me Israel was deceased."

Martinez said she does not think Israel, who had an 18-month-old son, had any friends in South Waco and said her family does not know anyone there. She speculated that her son could have been "set up" since he left the house around 10 and was found dead just 20 minutes later.

"I'm not sure. I just don't know," she said.