Mothers, families of Waco-area homicide victims call for peace

While the accused killer of Emuel Bowers III stood trial in March 2015, Bowers’ mother Sheila Hilliard sat in the courtroom. The prosecution had an eyewitness, she said Friday as she recalled the trial.

"Surely they will be convicted," Hilliard said. "But the (criminal justice) system decided to let them go."

Hilliard struggled to hold her composure while she told the story of the men she sees as her son’s killers walking free and the day she found out her son had been shot.

Hilliard, eight other Black women whose children, grandchildren or siblings were shot to death, and other family members of homicide victims gathered in the McLennan County Commissioners Courtroom on Friday afternoon with Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller.

Hilliard said she had a strange feeling late in the afternoon the day Bowers was shot.

“Before I got that call around 4:30 (p.m.), I could feel it in my gut. I could not explain this feeling.” she said.

Then she got a call to go to one park and her husband got a call to go to a different park, she said.

“They said to come, but they would not tell me why,” Hilliard said.

As she drove down the street to the scene, a firetruck and an ambulance were behind her and she had to pull over and stop her vehicle, she said.

“I had to stop the car and get out,” Hilliard said. “I felt it in my gut when he breathed his last breath. I can still feel it. It’s a void that can never be filled.”

She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral.

“They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”

Not only did she call out anyone who might consider taking a life, she also called out the criminal justice system.

“When someone is proven not guilty, they should get to go home, but someone is proven guilty (of murder) they should go to jail. When someone is proven guilty at a trial and they still get to go home …” Hilliard trailed off in a moment of emotion.

She gathered herself.

“Not only do we as parents have to come together to teach our children a better way, the justice system has to come together and work for everyone,” she said.

A human face on the stats

Miller provided some statistics to start off the press conference, but the nine women shared their heart wrenching personal stories.

“We want to put a human face on the statistics,” Miller said. “We want share the experience of the mothers who lost their children to gun violence.”

The Waco Police Department asserts that guns were fired 1,894 times in connection to crime in the city of Waco last year.

Further, 12 of the 17 homicides in Waco in 2021 involved a gun, and the city had not reached 17 homicides in a year since 1994, police state.

“And, as we begin 2022, police have reported 6 gun deaths to date," Miller said Friday. "Behind each statistic is a person with a family, a family who will mourn them for years to come: mothers, fathers, siblings and friends left behind to piece together an understanding of why that person is no longer with them.”

“With the recent rise in gun violence and deaths in Waco, McLennan County, a unified call for peace is necessary,” Miller said.

The women who told their stories

These are the women who joined Miller in a “plea for peace” and the family members they lost:

Flecha Smyre; son: Montrell Phenix Sr.

Pamela Degrate; grandson: Calveon Nichols

Felicia Jackson; brother: LaWayne Jackson

Paula Peoples Crain; son: Marlon Peoples

Freda Brown; daughter: Sherrell Carter

Marquita Watkins; son: Damon Morgan Jr.

Catondra Johnson; son: Bryan Johnson

Vanessa Lee; son: Donch’e Webb

Shelia Hilliard; son: Emuel Bowers III

Other family members

Other family members also stood with the women. Among them Bo Brown, who stood with Freda Brown as she remembered her daughter, Sherrell Carter. Bo Brown led the local chapter of Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now in the early 2000s.

“Parents taking responsibility for their children is only part of the solution,” Bo Brown said. “Learning self-worth is the other part. If they have self-worth, then they will value education, other people and people’s property. It all starts with self-worth.”

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian also addressed the recent uptick in violence Wednesday in a staff talk she gave at McLennan Community College.

“People say that when a young Black man is killed, we lose a generation,” Victorian said. “I realized when I was working homicide (in Houston), when we put handcuffs on a young man, we also lose a generation.”

The chief also said that while young men with guns in their hands can be a threat, with intervention and prevention from parents, family members and pastors they can also find opportunity and hope.

Stories from the women

Lee said Friday that she had been an addict for 23 years. She had to give her son, Donch’e, to his father. But she was still part of his life as he grew up.

“I cry for all the children (who get killed),” Lee said. “And I would tell parents to stay in their (children’s) business. Their business is your business.”

Johnson said Friday that parents should talk to their children about violence and guns.

They should tell their children that no matter how angry the feel, “taking a life is not worth it,” Johnson said.

Watkins said Friday that the day her son, Damon Morgan Jr., died was the worst day of her life.

“I still miss him deeply,” Watkins said. “I couldn’t say goodbye to him because he died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.