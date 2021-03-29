 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in Franklin Avenue wreck identified
Waco police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday night on Franklin Avenue and have notified his next of kin.

Mark Anthony Roberts, 36, who lives out of state, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle that collided with a Pontiac sedan in the 2500 block of Franklin Avenue, a Waco Police Department news release stated.

Police responded at 9:30 p.m., and investigators concluded the sedan was traveling west on Franklin Avenue and trying to turn into the Stripes convenience store parking lot. Roberts was traveling east and tried to avoid the collision but still struck the sedan, police said. Medical responders treated Roberts and transported him to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Waco police are still looking for more information about the crash. No charges have been filed.

