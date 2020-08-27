Motorist pleads guilty in hit-and-run injuries to Waco attorney

A Waco man who used his vehicle to strike a Waco attorney on a motorcycle after an argument at a fast-food restaurant drive-thru last year pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors recommended that Darrell Lynn Gallaway, 46, be placed on felony deferred adjudication probation in exchange for his guilty plea. Judge Ralph Strother of 19th State District Court will sentence Gallaway in about two months after reviewing a background report compiled by probation officers.

Gallaway's attorney, Michael Dahlenburg, did not return messages seeking comment on the case.

Waco police reported that Gallaway and Waco attorney Seth Sutton got into a verbal altercation in March last year about 2:30 a.m. at a Whataburger on Valley Mills Drive. Police initially said Gallaway and Sutton got into an argument over how long Gallaway was taking to order at the drive-thru. However, after Gallaway’s arrest a week later, Sutton, a criminal defense attorney, said he made a general comment about the wait time at the restaurant that was not directed at anyone. He did not realize Gallaway heard him, but they got into an argument, he said.