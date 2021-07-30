Motorists in towing cases at Dixie Chicken bar near Texas A&M win in Waco appeals court

When she returned to the lot after an event, Roadrunners had towed her car. She paid $297.70 to retrieve it from the Roadrunners storage lot.

After losing in JP court and county court, Roadrunners was granted a retrial in county court-at-law. On retrial, Lee testified that after she left the lot to seek help, a student walked to the payment box with her and put $5 in the slot. Lee said her car was still in the lot after she paid.

Lee's friend, Suil Kang, testified she was with Lee after the event when she discovered her car was gone. Kang said she saw Lee arguing with the parking lot attendant, who showed them security footage on an iPad. Kang saw the footage of Lee paying to park, but said the attendant told them the only thing that mattered was that she left the lot without paying.

"The portion of the parking lot video showing Lee walking away was admitted into evidence, but, according to Roadrunners, the portion of the video showing that she paid was no longer available," the opinion states.

The opinion in both cases cites an opinion by the Texarkana appeals court that ruled the same way in a case with almost identical circumstances.

Bryan attorney Clint Sare, who represents the tow truck company, said Friday he likely will ask the 10th Court to reconsider its ruling.