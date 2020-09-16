Multiple West officers sidelined by COVID-19; Sheriff's office offers support

With five of the West Police Department's 12 officers out of service after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to the coronavirus, other local law enforcement officials are offering backup to ensure the city of about 2,900 continues to receive police protection.
Three of the department's eight full-time officers are in isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and two of the department's four part-time officers are in quarantine and awaiting test results after having close contact with one of the ill officers, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said. With contact tracing complete, the attention needs to be on the sick officers' recovery, and he appreciates community members keeping them in mind, Barton said.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is providing any assistance needed, he said. West also is part of a mutual aid agreement with several departments in the county, giving them a formal process to share resources if needed.
"There will be no loss of any protection to the community, because we have resources with the sheriff's office that will provide any assistance on coverage that we need," Barton said.
One of the West officers with COVID-19 started feeling ill at the end of his shift Friday but was not experiencing any symptoms when he started work that day, Barton said. The other two officers who tested positive worked with the first officer Friday, he said. It is unknown where the first officer who fell ill may have contracted the virus, or if his exposure was related to the job.
Mayor Tommy Muska said the department has adhered to measures to help limit the spread of the virus.
"All the calls officers are going on, they all wear masks and have protocols in place. … With the help of the community, we will get through this," Muska said.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara said deputies are available to the city of West to help on patrol or for any other emergency need if requested by the department. West and the sheriff's office have a long history of working together, and deputies will help whenever asked, McNamara said.
"West is one of our good communities that we definitely want to help out," McNamara said. "We work very closely with the West Police Department, and whatever they need, we will provide."
Barton said he appreciates the support of surrounding agencies.
As they were working in April to formalize a single mutual aid agreement between several McLennan County cities, law enforcement officials said the potential for COVID-19 to affect large portions of police forces drove home the need for the agreement. At that time, more than 4,000 of the New York Police Department's 36,000 officers had contracted the disease and more than two dozen had died as a result.
Leaders of smaller departments said their organizations are especially vulnerable to disruptions caused by only a few infections.
