Multiple West officers sidelined by COVID-19; Sheriff's office offers support

With five of the West Police Department's 12 officers out of service after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to the coronavirus, other local law enforcement officials are offering backup to ensure the city of about 2,900 continues to receive police protection.

Three of the department's eight full-time officers are in isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and two of the department's four part-time officers are in quarantine and awaiting test results after having close contact with one of the ill officers, West Police Chief Darryl Barton said. With contact tracing complete, the attention needs to be on the sick officers' recovery, and he appreciates community members keeping them in mind, Barton said.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is providing any assistance needed, he said. West also is part of a mutual aid agreement with several departments in the county, giving them a formal process to share resources if needed.

"There will be no loss of any protection to the community, because we have resources with the sheriff's office that will provide any assistance on coverage that we need," Barton said.