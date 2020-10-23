Murder, assault trials on tap as officials gear up to resume in McLennan County

Johnson threatened to set the cases for trial anyway and to exclude any evidence defense attorneys said had not been provided to them.

McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said he would be surprised if attorneys are experiencing discovery problems with his office.

"We get the discovery to them immediately," he said. "A lot of times we get it to them before the indictment. As soon as we get it, we get it to them. I am not aware of any problems from our perspective about not getting defense lawyers discovery, especially a week out before trial."

Hughes' attorney, Abel Reyna, the former DA who lost to Barry Johnson two years ago, said Friday he is experiencing "some outstanding discovery issues" in the case, but said he is continuing to prepare for trial.

Another case on the trial list involved Billy Wayne Shirley, a felon charged with indecency with a child by exposure. Shirley's attorney, Jessi Freud, said Shirley has a long history of mental issues, and a psychologist provided a diagnosis that would make him not guilty by reason of insanity, based on his condition at the time of the incident.