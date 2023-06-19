A former Mart football player and a 29-year-old Waco man face separate murder trials this week in the McLennan County Courthouse.

Jury selection in each case was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning at McLennan County Courthouse, following Monday's Juneteenth holiday.

Zamar Kirven, 23, will face a capital murder trial in Waco's 54th State District court in the 2021 shooting deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kubitza, 22, in Mart. Ybarra and Kubitza were teammates of Kirven on the Mart High School football team before Kirven went on to play two seasons at the University of Houston.

Meanwhile in Waco's 19th State District Court, Courtney O'Neil Washington, 29, of Waco, will face a murder trial in the 2020 shooting death of Larry Bryant Jr., 50, at Bryant's garage apartment on Sanger Avenue.

Kirven

Zamar Kirven was arrested April 18, 2021, after officers responded to a shooting at 2 a.m. that day at a house in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue in Mart, where they found Jacob Ybarra and Sabion Kubitza dead. Officials said at the time that Ybarra and Kubitza were killed while they slept.

Officials said at the time Kirven fled the scene and was arrested at his parents' house. According to the Kirven’s arrest affidavit, he had blood splatter on his pants and dried blood on his socks and was not wearing shoes.

Police reported a man who was renting the house where the shooting happened told them he took a gun away from Kirven. The man told police Kirven had gone into the man's room and told him he was high and had shot two people, according to the affidavit.

Another man told police he had gone to the store and when he returned to the house he heard three gunshots, according to the affidavit. The second man said he encountered Kirven, who threatened to shoot him, but he struggled with Kirven and escaped, the affidavit says.

Kirven played football for the University of Houston in 2018 and 2019 but the program released him in 2020 "due to a violation of team rules," according to the Houston Chronicle.

Kirven has remained jailed since his arrest. McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said if Kirven is convicted, prosecutors will seek a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Life without parole is the only option other than the death penalty for a capital murder conviction.

Tetens said Kirven has refused all offers of plea deals, maintaining that he will not plead guilty to something he has no memory of.

Washington

Waco police arrested Courtney Washington July 13, 2020, in the shooting death of Larry Bryant. At the time, police reported Bryant was fatally shot at about 5:30 a.m. that day in an apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

At least two people witnessed the shooting, Washington’s arrest affidavit says. One witness said Washington, known as "Cash," came into the apartment and "started shooting at Bryan who was sitting on the floor," according to his arrest affidavit.

Police interviewed another witness who said he "saw Cash busting through the door and then heard the gunshots, but couldn't tell if Cash was shot or not," Washington’s affidavit says.

Washington has remained in jail since his arrest, with bond on his first-degree felony charge of murder listed at $250,000. The punishment range for a murder conviction is 5 to 99 years in prison.