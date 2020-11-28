Murder defendants stack up in McLennan County Jail during COVID-19 court shutdown

While McLennan County courts have maintained limited dockets, there has not been a jury trial in Waco since February and officials have said trials will not resume at least until after the first of the year.

Among the more than 1,200 current inmates, 130 are considered state prisoners waiting to be transferred to prison, 800 are county inmates and about 260 are federal prisoners, Armstrong said.

Judges Matt Johnson and Ralph Strother, who preside over the county's two felony courts, have watched their dockets steadily grow with regular grand jury sessions cranking out 400 new indictments a month. While both judges have maintained plea dockets, the lack of jury trials has removed incentives from the plea bargain process, slowed the system even more and prevented those insisting on trials from getting their day in court.

"I have two or three who are clamoring for getting their cases dismissed, but I don't have anybody clamoring for their day in court," longtime Waco defense attorney Russ Hunt said. "I think we are doing the very best we can, and that goes for all of us, the judges, the district attorney's office, and certainly, the defense lawyers. We have to deal with the hand that we've got and that is what we are doing."