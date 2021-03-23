Murder warrant served in death of woman hit by stray bullet in Kate Ross apartment

Authorities Tuesday served a 19-year-old man with a murder warrant in the March 13 death of a woman thought to be killed by a stray bullet while sitting in a unit at Kate Ross Apartments.
The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks on Thursday and took him to McLennan County Jail on warrants involving aggravated assault in Waco and Harris County.
Waco police said an investigation implicated Hicks in the shooting death of Amber Fullbright, 33, at Kate Ross, and detectives obtained a murder warrant to be added to his list of other charges Tuesday.
Waco police have said they believe Fullbright was killed by a stray bullet at about 2 a.m. March 13 while in a unit at the public housing complex. About that time time, officers responding to a report of gunfire found a man with multiple gunshot wounds nearby at South 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue, police said in a March 13 press release.
According to an arrest affidavit, at least two witnesses saw Hicks in the front seat of a gray Ford Focus at the time of the shootings. One of the witnesses told police Hicks fired multiple shots at Daylon Oliver, who was with another man who reported Hicks was a passenger in a car that tried to run him over at about noon the previous day.
The witness reported that Hicks, whom he told police he "had issues with" in high school, called him and Oliver over to the car he was seated in in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue, according to the affidavit. When Oliver approached the car, the witness said he heard several shots ring out from inside the car and Oliver was hit in both arms and the lower torso, the affidavit states.
Police said Oliver was in stable condition following surgery for his wounds.
The witness said there were several people in the car, including female passengers.
The next day, police got a call from a man who was allowing Fullbright to stay at his apartment, according to the affidavit. He said Fullbright had "serious health issues" and it was not unusual for her to sleep a lot.
The man told police he walked by her several times and thought she was sleeping on the couch in the living room. However, he tried to wake her about 12:30 p.m. and noticed blood coming from her neck and a small hole in the window screen, the affidavit states.
Police reported a 3D scan of the trajectory paths of the projectiles leads into the apartment where Fullbright was shot.