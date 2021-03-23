Murder warrant served in death of woman hit by stray bullet in Kate Ross apartment

The witness reported that Hicks, whom he told police he "had issues with" in high school, called him and Oliver over to the car he was seated in in the 1100 block of Ross Avenue, according to the affidavit. When Oliver approached the car, the witness said he heard several shots ring out from inside the car and Oliver was hit in both arms and the lower torso, the affidavit states.

Police said Oliver was in stable condition following surgery for his wounds.

The witness said there were several people in the car, including female passengers.

The next day, police got a call from a man who was allowing Fullbright to stay at his apartment, according to the affidavit. He said Fullbright had "serious health issues" and it was not unusual for her to sleep a lot.

The man told police he walked by her several times and thought she was sleeping on the couch in the living room. However, he tried to wake her about 12:30 p.m. and noticed blood coming from her neck and a small hole in the window screen, the affidavit states.

Police reported a 3D scan of the trajectory paths of the projectiles leads into the apartment where Fullbright was shot.