Name of 19-year-old victim in deadly bar shooting released

Waco police have identified the victim in a fatal early morning shooting on Nov. 20 but have not yet made any arrests.

Daylon Anothony Cervantez, 19, of Waco died at a local hospital after he was shot at Mr. Magoo's, 4601 Hodde Drive, according to Officer Garen Bynum.

In a news release, Bynum said officers initially responded to a shots-fired about 1:50 a.m. When they arrived they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot but were not successful in getting people at the scene to talk, Bynum said.

Bynum said officers who responded heard from a local hospital that a gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle, but Cervantez died before police could reach the hospital. They later confirmed Cervantez had been shot at the bar.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call 254-750-7500 and request to talk to the special crimes division. Anonymous tips may also be called in to Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.