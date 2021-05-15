Neill resigns from Waco's 10th Court of Appeals

Johnson said Neill will be missed.

"It has been a true honor to serve with Justice John Neill on the 10th Court of Appels," Johnson said. "His principled legal analysis and common-sense style of addressing complex legal issues will be missed. Justice Neill's approachable demeanor and good-natured disposition made him a favorite here at the courthouse and in our 18-county district. His retirement is a loss to the Texas judiciary, and I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him."

Gray, who has been on the court since 1999 and chief justice since December 2003, said that while Neill and Johnson bring valuable trial experience to the court, the court loses crucial appellate experience with the retirements of Neill and Davis.

"The loss of John is going to be a devastating blow to the court," Gray said. "He was an experienced trial judge when he came to us and he joined a court that had a lot of experience in Rex Davis and myself. Matt is a new judge here. He also is an experienced trial court judge but new to the appellate bench, so the combined appellate experience is going to be significantly reduced."

Neill said he misses trial work, but added it played no role in his resignation. He said he plans to work as a visiting judge and already has five cases scheduled in which he will serve as mediator.