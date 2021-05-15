Neill resigns from Waco's 10th Court of Appeals

Justice John Neill of Waco's 10th Court of Appeals will retire at the end of May after serving two years on the three-judge intermediate appellate court.
Neill, 61, of Burleson, said a "conglomerate of things" led to his decision to retire before his term expires.
"It is just time for me to make this change," Neill said. "I have worked well with everyone up there. I love the work and I love the people who work there. The staff attorneys and the other judges are fantastic, but there are just some circumstances beyond my control."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Neill to the court in January 2019 to replace Justice Al Scoggins, who also retired mid-term in September 2018. Abbott will appoint Neill's successor, who will have to run in the March 2022 primary to retain the seat and win a six-year term.
Before joining the court, Neill served 20 years as judge of the 18th Judicial District in Johnson and Somervell counties. He joined Chief Justice Tom Gray and Justice Rex Davis on the court. Davis retired in December and was succeeded by Justice Matt Johnson, who served 12 years as 54th State District Court judge before moving upstairs at the McLennan County Courthouse.
Johnson said Neill will be missed.
"It has been a true honor to serve with Justice John Neill on the 10th Court of Appels," Johnson said. "His principled legal analysis and common-sense style of addressing complex legal issues will be missed. Justice Neill's approachable demeanor and good-natured disposition made him a favorite here at the courthouse and in our 18-county district. His retirement is a loss to the Texas judiciary, and I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him."
Gray, who has been on the court since 1999 and chief justice since December 2003, said that while Neill and Johnson bring valuable trial experience to the court, the court loses crucial appellate experience with the retirements of Neill and Davis.
"The loss of John is going to be a devastating blow to the court," Gray said. "He was an experienced trial judge when he came to us and he joined a court that had a lot of experience in Rex Davis and myself. Matt is a new judge here. He also is an experienced trial court judge but new to the appellate bench, so the combined appellate experience is going to be significantly reduced."
Neill said he misses trial work, but added it played no role in his resignation. He said he plans to work as a visiting judge and already has five cases scheduled in which he will serve as mediator.
A native of Ackerly in West Texas, Neill has a bachelor’s degree in history from Baylor University and earned his law degree from St. Mary’s University.