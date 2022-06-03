New charges added against Central Texas business owner accused in January 6 Capitol insurrection

Federal prosecutors have added new charges against a local man who was arrested in the wake of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. He now faces a maximum sentence of 39½ years in prison if convicted.

Christopher Ray Grider, 40, is the co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy. He was named in a superseding indictment Wednesday charging him with three felonies and six misdemeanors for his alleged role in the riots that took place on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

The new indictment adds a felony charge of civil disorder, increasing the maximum potential prison term by six years compared to Grider's original indictment.

Brent Mayr, Grider’s attorney, said his client is not guilty of the charges listed in the indictment. He said he believes the government is trying to file as many charges as possible against Grider.

“We're going to stand our ground, and we're going to fight those felony charges,” Mayr said. “This is more of the same, which is the government trying to fit a square peg into a round hole with these criminal charges. This is not based on any new evidence. They're just trying to find as many laws as they think that his conduct violates and they're trying to throw it into the indictment.”

Mayr said he believes his client’s case is being treated differently than others accused of participating in the insurrection. Mayr said others engaged in worse conduct, such as threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and smoking marijuana in senators’ offices, and yet received lesser charges than Grider. Mayr also said in some cases felony charges have been dropped as part of plea deals.

“There's really no rhyme or reason as to why they're charging some people with misdemeanors and other people like Chris with these felony offenses,” Mayr said. “We've all seen hundreds of people that have pled guilty to misdemeanor charges, people who have only been charged with misdemeanor charges or people who have been charged with felonies similar to Chris, but the government as part of a plea bargain has agreed to drop those charges and let people plead to misdemeanors. Why they're not doing that in Chris' case is a big mystery.”

Mayr said during a hearing Thursday, he rejected a plea deal that would have required Grider to plead guilty to a felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Mayr also said many people took to Facebook following the riots to brag about entering the Capitol, whereas Grider was not proud of what happened at the Capitol.

“A lot of these people that are getting misdemeanors after January 6, they're on Facebook, and they're bragging and they're boastful and they're proud of what they did,” Mayr said. “If you watch Chris' interview with Rissa Shaw from that night of January 6, you can listen to Chris's words. You can see that he is not proud, he is not happy, he is not rejoicing at what has taken place. He is devastated by what he has seen.”

Grider did an interview with the KWTX reporter the day of the riots. He discussed entering the Capitol and witnessing the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbit by Capitol Police.

Grider was recorded at the Capitol wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat and a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” flag, and was seen in a video handing a helmet to a man who used it to break a glass window in a doorway, according to charging documents. Moments later, Babbit was shot and killed by police as she attempted to climb through that same window.

According to charging documents, the doorway led to a lobby immediately outside the House Chambers, where members of Congress were at the time.

Grider turned himself in to authorities Jan. 21, 2021, and remained in custody for a month before he was allowed to bond out with an ankle monitor.

The nine counts Grider has been charged with in the indictment are as follows:

Count 1: Civil Disorder, a felony

Count 2: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, a felony

Count 3: Destruction of Government Property, a felony

Count 4: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, a misdemeanor

Count 5: Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, a misdemeanor

Count 6: Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, a misdemeanor

Count 7: Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, a misdemeanor

Count 8: Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, a misdemeanor

Count 9: Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, a misdemeanor.

