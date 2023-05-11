Prosecutors plan to decide by July whether to seek the death penalty in the 2017 shootings of a woman and her infant daughter in a park at Tradinghouse Lake.

Scott Wells, the Dallas County prosecutor appointed in the capital murder case against Christopher Paul Weiss, 31, of Temple, gave the update Thursday during a conference via video link with Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court and Weiss' defense attorney.

"If the court would give me 60 days, then I would have time to review the case and the evidence, consult with the family and determine whether or not to seek the death penalty," Wells said in the conference.

Wells took the case after McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens recused his office when he became DA in January. McLennan County Executive Assistant District Attorney Michel Simer, who was Tetens' law partner when they were in private practice, litigated a divorce for Weiss.

McLennan County deputies found Valarie Martinez, 24, and her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah, shot to death in a park at Tradinghouse Lake on Nov. 5, 2017, and arrested Weiss two days later at a traffic stop in Temple with his wife, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. Weiss was believed to be Azariah's father, in a relationship outside his marriage, police said at the time.

The court set another hearing in the case for July 27.

Thursday morning, Weiss' defense attorney, Jessi Freud asked for evidence to be forwarded to prepare her defense.

Wells said that during the 60 days the court provided he would determine which evidence needs to be tested or retested and develop a plan to provide it to the defense.

Freud also asked when the trial might be scheduled, and West said he was looking at January or February.

Weiss has remained in McLennan County Jail on $1 million bond since Nov. 8, 2017.