New target to resume jury trials set for next month in McLennan County

It has been a year since the pandemic suspended jury trials in McLennan County's state district courts, leaving hundreds of county jail inmates lining up for their shot at justice.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" included the maxim that "justice too long delayed is justice denied." However, the COVID-19 outbreak left judicial officials with no choice but to effectively shut down the courts. While many cases have been resolved remotely, defendants insisting on jury trials have had to wait.
The Texas Supreme Court's emergency orders during the state of disaster suspended jury trials, but local officials also were loath to summon potential jurors to the courthouse involuntarily during a pandemic.
Last week, in its 36th emergency order, the Supreme Court said jury trials could resume early next month while still encouraging proceedings to be held remotely.
McLennan County's state district judges, including 414th State District Judge Vicki Menard, the county's administrative judge, met via teleconference Tuesday afternoon with David Slayton, the director of the Office of Court Administration, for clarification about how to kickstart the judicial system again.
Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court will try the first in-person jury trial in the county, which could start April 19. The Supreme Court order allows in-person jury trials to resume as soon as April 5, but McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble said he will send out 700 jury notices, which will include COVID-19 questionnaires, when the judges give him the go-ahead. The county likes to give potential jurors as much notice as possible so they can plan accordingly, Gimble said.
The first trial set to be held, which will be West's first jury trial since he took office in January, involves Eric Rechenthin, who will assert an insanity defense to robbery and criminal mischief charges.
Rechenthin has been in the McLennan County Jail since Jan. 8, 2020. He was returned to jail after a 180-day stint at the Austin State Hospital after he was found incompetent to stand trial. With his competency restored, Rechenthin contends he was insane at the time of the offense, a claim supported by a psychologist's finding, court records show.
West said after the teleconference Tuesday that judges across the state were directed to meet with their respective local administrative judges to determine the best course of action.
The Supreme Court order came out the same week Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would lift the statewide mask mandate and the day before many families left on spring break trips. If that combination of factors has a negative effect on pandemic numbers, the courts might have to rethink their plans, West said.
"We have to start jury trials sooner or later," West said. "I am ready. We don't have to have the health director's approval any more, so we are going to give it a try. It takes about five or six weeks to send out the summonses, and at some point we have to make a decision. But if things turn the wrong direction, we will just have to postpone it."
Menard said she consulted with Dr. Farley Verner, McLennan County health authority, on Tuesday about the possibility of resuming trials. She said he strongly encouraged wearing masks and social distancing as much as possible.
McLennan County officials have been planning for months how best to resume jury trials while keeping participants, including the jury, safe. Menard said she and the other judges will formulate a plan, similar to one previously approved by Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield, regional administrative judge, to address the myriad details involved in trying cases during a pandemic.
"I would say at this point it is too early to say with certainty when trials will resume," Menard said. "I will be communicating with the other judges and we will as quickly as possible try to get a plan and get it posted so that everyone knows the plan. We are going to have health protocols in place to keep everyone safe when they come for jury service."
McLennan County commissioners approved a contract last month with the McLennan County Fair Inc. board to lease the new $32 million multipurpose facility known as The Base for $2,500 a day or $10,000 a week to conduct jury selection and potential trials.
County officials initially proposed using the Waco Convention Center to conduct the voir dire, or jury selection, process because no courtrooms at the McLennan County Courthouse or in the courthouse annex provide enough room for large jury panels to practice social distancing.