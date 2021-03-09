New target to resume jury trials set for next month in McLennan County

The first trial set to be held, which will be West's first jury trial since he took office in January, involves Eric Rechenthin, who will assert an insanity defense to robbery and criminal mischief charges.

Rechenthin has been in the McLennan County Jail since Jan. 8, 2020. He was returned to jail after a 180-day stint at the Austin State Hospital after he was found incompetent to stand trial. With his competency restored, Rechenthin contends he was insane at the time of the offense, a claim supported by a psychologist's finding, court records show.

West said after the teleconference Tuesday that judges across the state were directed to meet with their respective local administrative judges to determine the best course of action.

The Supreme Court order came out the same week Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would lift the statewide mask mandate and the day before many families left on spring break trips. If that combination of factors has a negative effect on pandemic numbers, the courts might have to rethink their plans, West said.