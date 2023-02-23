Waco police added a trafficking charge Monday against a man already jailed for not following sex offender registration requirements.

Larry Wayne Carter, 52, of Waco, was arrested and booked Feb. 14 on accusations of not complying with sex offender registration requirements and repeated violations of a court order, both third-degree felonies, records show.

Police also charged Carter on Monday with trafficking in persons. A judge set his bail at $250,000, records show.

Carter took a teenager, 14, on a trip around July 21, 2022 and sexually abused the teen, the teen said during a forensic interview, according to a warrant affidavit for Carter dated Sept. 15. The lead detective confirmed the trip separately, the affidavit says.

Those allegations led to the charge of trafficking in persons, first-degree felony, the affidavit says.

The same teenager said Carter began the sexual abuse in June 2016, when the victim was 8, and continued to do so several times until June 2022 when the victim was 14, according to another charging affidavit against Carter dated Sept. 15. The lead detective confirmed that Carter had access to the teenager, the affidavit says. Based on those allegations he was charged with continuous sex abuse of a child, a first degree felony, according to the affidavit.

Carter is held without bond on the repeated violation of court orders charge. His bond for not complying with sex-offender registration was set at $10,000. He remains in custody in McLennan County Jail.