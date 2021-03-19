New Waco police chief Sheryl Victorian joined by Houston colleagues at swearing-in

Ford said the candidate pool was “phenomenal,” but Victorian’s experience and academic background put her above the rest.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She is the best pick for Waco, and she has been building to this moment for all of those 28 years (with Houston Police),” Ford said.

Victorian has a doctorate in administration of justice from Texas Southern University, a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston-Downtown, and a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Texas Southern University. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

“I am surrounded by some extremely talented officers and supervisors, and I am excited for the opportunity to be your leader,” she said.

Victorian said she looks forward to watching officers she served with in Houston also continue to advance and work in leadership roles, and is eager to get to work with Waco leaders, many who were at the ceremony.

“I’m looking forward to each and every one of you and our community partners who are watching to join in with Waco PD and our push to become a model city for public safety and police-community partnerships and building trust,” Victorian said.