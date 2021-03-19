New Waco police chief Sheryl Victorian joined by Houston colleagues at swearing-in

More than 100 Houston police officers, family members and friends from home joined local and Houston-area officials Friday in Waco to officially welcome new Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian.
The crowd stood and clapped for Victorian at every opportunity during an emotional swearing in ceremony in the Brazos Ballroom at the Waco Convention Center. Victorian will be the department’s 28th chief, the first Black police chief in Waco and the first woman to hold the position. She served on Houston's force 28 years, most recently as assistant chief.
Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson swore Victorian in, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo pinned her new badge to her uniform. During her speech, she thanked God and everyone who supported her throughout her career, including her sisters, Gwendolyn and Jacquelyn, and her brother, Robert.
“This appointment is a tribute to all of us, and so thank you everyone for your words of support, your encouragement,” Victorian said.
Ford thanked Interim Chief Frank Gentsch, who acted as master of ceremonies Friday, for taking on the interim chief role while the city undertook its search for a new police chief.
“The search I mentioned was undertaken during a year with multiple national crises going on, as well as national conversations related to the future of policing,” Ford said. “I’m not exaggerating when I say this was the most significant and thorough process the city of Waco has ever undertaken to recruit a person in leadership.”
Ford said the candidate pool was “phenomenal,” but Victorian’s experience and academic background put her above the rest.
“She is the best pick for Waco, and she has been building to this moment for all of those 28 years (with Houston Police),” Ford said.
Victorian has a doctorate in administration of justice from Texas Southern University, a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston-Downtown, and a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Texas Southern University. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
“I am surrounded by some extremely talented officers and supervisors, and I am excited for the opportunity to be your leader,” she said.
Victorian said she looks forward to watching officers she served with in Houston also continue to advance and work in leadership roles, and is eager to get to work with Waco leaders, many who were at the ceremony.
“I’m looking forward to each and every one of you and our community partners who are watching to join in with Waco PD and our push to become a model city for public safety and police-community partnerships and building trust,” Victorian said.
Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield said Victorian’s hiring is an opportunity for the city, because of her extensive experience with community policing and her plans for recruitment from within the community.
“It speaks to the direction we want to go,” Barefield said. “Personally, as a Black woman, we’re shattering glass all over the place and it can’t come at a better time for us to have more women of color in leadership positions, to create an opportunity for young people to be what they see.”
Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry, who was part of the panel of community stakeholders who interviewed candidates, said Victorian was an “outstanding” choice for the position.
“This is just an outstanding, historic day,” Henry said.
Houston Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner will take over as Houston Police Chief soon, when Acevedo departs to lead the Miami Police Department. Acevedo confirmed his departure plans Monday, and Houston announced Finner as his replacement Thursday. Finner said he plans to continue the education and youth programs Victorian helped start during her time with the department.
“It is a huge loss for our department, for our city, if you ask me,” Finner said. “But it is a huge gain to the city of Waco.”