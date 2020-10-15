No charges for officer who shot at woman in bow-and-arrow incident

A McLennan County grand jury cleared a Waco police officer of wrongdoing Thursday after he fired a shot at a woman he thought shot an arrow at him from a compound bow in August.

The grand jury cleared Gbolahan Fadeyi, a 26-year Waco police veteran who has been on administrative leave since the Aug. 29 incident. He now can return to full duty, Waco police officials said Thursday.

It is routine for officers to be placed on administrative leave while a shooting incident is under review and for those cases to be considered by grand juries.

“We are very appreciative of the hard work done by the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, and the McLennan County Grand Jury," Interim Chief Frank Gentsch said in a statement. "We are also thankful for the hard work done by Ofc. Fadeyi who is now being put back to full duty as a conclusion of the Grand Jury’s decision that Ofc. Fadeyi followed state law.”

The same grand jury no-billed Cheri Ann Mai, 39, in the incident two weeks ago after she denied firing the arrow at the officer and investigators could find no evidence that she did.

Neither Mai nor Fadeyi was injured.