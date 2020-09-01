 Skip to main content
No signs of foul play in Bellmead-area house fire that killed 4
POLICE REPORT

No signs of foul play in Bellmead-area house fire that killed 4

Old Mexia housefire (copy)

Investigators have found no signs of foul play in a house fire outside Bellmead last week that left four dead.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Investigators have found no signs of foul play in a house fire last week outside Bellmead that left four family members dead, a McLennan County Sheriff's Office detective said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded at about 3:15 a.m. Aug. 25 to the fire in the 800 block of Old Mexia Road. Officials confirmed Tuesday that the four family members who died were Sotero Tello, 36, Angelina Villa, 39, and their two daughters, Noemi Tello, 16, and Yoagsana Tello, 19.

"There are no signs of foul play," Miller said. "There was so much that was consumed by the fire."

The roof of the mobile home had already collapsed by the time the first firefighters arrived, fire officials said last week. The Texas State Fire Marshal's Office is working with the sheriff's office on the investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate the fire started in the area of a window-mounted air-conditioning unit, Miller said.

Two other daughters in the family organized a GoFundMe account that raised $29,690 for funeral expenses.

