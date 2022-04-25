No suspects yet in three weekend shootings that left five injured

Waco police have no suspects in the three shootings that occurred in a six-hour period overnight Saturday and left five people needing hospital treatment, and officials have not drawn any connections between the incidents.

“I can’t definitively say the incidents were connected,” Ofc. Garen Bynum, a Waco Police Department spokesperson, said Monday.

The incidents took place in an East Waco neighborhood, a West Waco bar and a South Waco taco truck. Bynum said investigators had not established whether victims at the different locations knew each other.

“Detectives are investigating all three shootings and our Crime Scene Unit is processing the evidence,” he said.

Investigators ask anyone with knowledge of the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

The first shooting began as a disturbance call at a party in the 1200 block of Texas Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Bynum said. While officers were on the way, they received a message that shots had been fired.

When they arrived at the disturbance, officers found two people with gunshot wounds, and could not identify the shooter or shooters, Bynum said. American Medical Response, Inc., transported the wounded to an area hospital.

Also at the scene of the disturbance, officers found a large crowd which hindered the investigation, Bynum said.

The second shooting happened about five hours later around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Bynum said.

Officers were in process of responding to a burglar alarm call at the Golden Corral in the 600 block of North Valley Mills Drive when they heard gunshots to the south across Ruby Avenue at Mr. Magoos Bar and saw people running frantically, Bynum said.

Outside Mr. Magoos, the officers found one person with several gunshot wounds and had AMR transport that person to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Bynum said.

Police did not identify a shooting suspect at Mr. Magoos, he said.

In the third shooting around 2 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the parking lot of El Pollo Palenque Taqueria in the 1400 block of La Salle Avenue. On the way, Bynum said they received a message that shots had been fired.

Witnesses told officers that as people involved in an argument got in their vehicles and went their separate ways, someone emerged from the sunroof of a vehicle and began to fire shots into the parking lot.

Officers found two people wounded and AMR transported them to an area hospital.

All of the wounded were still alive Monday afternoon, according to reports.

