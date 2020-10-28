Nurse indicted in sexual assault at Waco hospital

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson said after his firm took the woman’s case, he again asked Ascension Providence officials to report the assault.

“Inexplicably, Providence again refused to notify local law enforcement or to the Department of Health and Human Services as required by law,” Johnson said. “When you go to Providence Hospital to be treated, no one expects to be sexually assaulted by a Providence nurse. In light of the recent grand jury indictment, the leadership of Providence Hospital should be ashamed of itself. Waco deserves better.

“On behalf of our entire community, we demand full transparency by Providence leadership and a clear answer as to why Providence Hospital leadership never reported this sexual assault to local law enforcement or to the Department of Health and Human Services. Providence leadership’s failure to act enabled this nurse to continue treating vulnerable patients for the past three years, despite knowing about this sexual assault,” Johnson said. “This case should be important to all Wacoans because it affects some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Ascension Providence spokesperson Danielle Hall declined comment Wednesday, saying the hospital does not comment on pending litigation.