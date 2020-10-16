Officers kill Riesel man after five-hour standoff, exchange of gunfire

Officers shot and killed a Riesel man early Friday morning after a family disturbance call turned into a five-hour standoff and exchange of gunfire, officials said.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office Major Ricky Armstrong said William Lane, who has a lengthy criminal record, was shot and killed after he fired at sheriff's deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers on at least two occasions during the standoff.

Three deputies and three troopers returned fire about 5:30 a.m. Friday after the 46-year-old Lane shot at officers while hiding in a field behind his home in the 100 block of Don Lane, just north of the Riesel city limits, Armstrong said.

Deputies were called to the home around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of a domestic disturbance. Lane was not in the house when deputies arrived but learned he fled to a field behind his house, Armstrong said.

Lane fired shots at the officers from the field about 2 a.m., he said. DPS troopers responded to the call and the sheriff's office SWAT team was called in after the first round of shots were fired.

Lane remained in the field until about 5:30 a.m., when he fired a second volley of shots at the officers, Armstrong said. Three deputies and three troopers returned fire, killing Lane, he said.