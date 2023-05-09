McLennan County deputies, Waco police officers and a U.S. Marshals Service state and local task force opened the month of May with 155 arrests in five days in McLennan and Bell counties through Operation Washout 3.0, officials said in a press conference Tuesday.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara praised cooperation among local, state and federal agencies.

Operation Washout 3.0 was a short-term anti-gang initiative from May 1 through May 5, led by the U.S. Marshals Service Waco Division and focusing on violent offenders and gang members, officials said. Other agencies participating included the Texas Department of Public Safety, Killeen Police Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations unit, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office as well as state and federal prosecutors.

Eight gang members were included among the 155 arrests, and officers seized 25 firearms, 17.4 pounds of narcotics and $11,423 in cash along with the arrests, officials said. The agencies sought out offenders with outstanding warrants for murder, burglary, theft, as well as drugs including marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.

The suspects arrested during the operation are the same kinds of violent offenders Waco police regularly work to arrest, Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said.

“We deliberately searched for and found the ‘high-value-target’ violent offenders who are influential,” Victorian said of the operation.

She said most crimes are committed by a small number of people, and by targeting them, Waco’s rates of violent, non-violent and overall crime have gone down during the past 12 months. With the operation's 155 arrests, crime will be reduced again, Victorian said.

Last week’s operation was the third time the agencies have conducted Operation Washout, McNamara said.

“Collaboration among the agencies is nothing less than superb,” McNamara said. “This is why we’re able take 155 arrests in 5 days.”

The first Operation Washout, a 5-day operation in October 2019, netted 119 arrests, and the second, in January and February 2022, brought 250 arrests, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Collaboration among local, county, state and federal agencies happens at a smaller scale on a daily and weekly basis, U.S. Marshals Service supervisory Deputy Robert Garmon said.

Garmon praised the behind the scenes efforts of administrative analysts who helped to determine the offenders to be served with warrants, Texas state troopers who escorted those arrested to jail, and jail officers in McLennan and Bell counties who booked those arrested.

“Now these offenders will receive justice through the judicial system,” Garmon said.

Primary agencies conducting the arrests and transporting the prisoners, under the auspices of the U.S. Marshals task force, were the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Waco Police Department, Killeen Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Overtime pay, fuel and lodging for the operation was paid for by the U.S. Marshals Service Headquarters in Washington, said Deputy Marshal Brandon Filla, spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals regional office in Austin. Filla said he did not have the total of federal funds spent on the operation.