Ohio police arrest man wanted on sexual assault of child charges out of McLennan County

A man indicted on two sexual assault of a child charges in McLennan County was arrested Monday after a standoff with police in Fayette County, Ohio, officials said.

Police in Ohio arrested Darrel Wayne Patrick, 53, after shooting him with a beanbag round to dislodge a knife from his hand, according to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. McLennan County detectives worked with officials in Ohio after learning Patrick had moved there, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Patrick in March on the two sexual assault of a child charges, but he had not previously been arrested on those charges. Patrick was initially arrested in September on a human trafficking charge involving a 26-year-old woman who told detectives Patrick had abused her 10 years earlier, officials reported at the time of his arrest.

When Fayette County deputies made contact with Patrick at a home there Monday, another resident came out but Patrick refused, according to the press release.