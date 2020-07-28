Ohio police arrest man wanted on sexual assault of child charges out of McLennan County

A man indicted on two sexual assault of a child charges in McLennan County was arrested Monday after a standoff with police in Fayette County, Ohio, officials said.
Police in Ohio arrested Darrel Wayne Patrick, 53, after shooting him with a beanbag round to dislodge a knife from his hand, according to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. McLennan County detectives worked with officials in Ohio after learning Patrick had moved there, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Patrick in March on the two sexual assault of a child charges, but he had not previously been arrested on those charges. Patrick was initially arrested in September on a human trafficking charge involving a 26-year-old woman who told detectives Patrick had abused her 10 years earlier, officials reported at the time of his arrest.
When Fayette County deputies made contact with Patrick at a home there Monday, another resident came out but Patrick refused, according to the press release.
"After numerous attempts in ordering Mr. Patrick to surrender, he was observed with a knife and was ordered to drop the weapon," the press release states. "After failing to do so, deputies were forced to use a less-than-lethal bean-bag round to dislodge the weapon from his hand. Mr. Patrick was subdued and taken into custody."
After his arrest, Patrick was taken to a hospital for treatment. He will be held in Fayette County Jail and may be brought back to McLennan County.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.